Transcript for Death of Fort Hood soldier ignites demands for justice

Late word tonight about the killing of a young soldier from ft. Hood, Texas. Her family telling ABC news the army has now confirmed the identity of human remains found in a shallow grave. Her death igniting protests and demand for justice. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: The army tonight telling the grieving family of Vanessa Guillen that remains found last week are, indeed, her. This as marchers throughout Texas are demanding a congressional investigation into the disappearance and murder of the army soldier. We need the congressional investigation. I'm not just going to stay grieving in my room because I know Vanessa wouldn't want that. She had would want justice. Reporter: Army investigators say the 20-year-old who went missing in April was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier at ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas. Authorities say the suspect in her disappearance, Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself Wednesday as investigators closed in on him. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar arrested. Investigators say she confessed that Robinson told her he bludgeoned Guillen to death with a hammer adding that Robinson then drove her to a nearby river where they dismembered Guillen's body using a, quote, hatchet or axe and a machete-type knife. Investigators discovering remains about 20 miles away from the base. For months Guillen's family claims the army did not take her disappearance seriously. What I was able to share was tempered by my responsibility to protect the integrity of the investigation so that we could, a, find Vanessa, B, prosecute those responsible for this travesty and in the end be in a position to punish them. I just wish I could have done a better job balancing those two needs. Reporter: Cecily Aguilar is now charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Her first court appearance is set for Monday. Whit. An agonizing wait for answers for that family. All right. Stephanie, thank you.

