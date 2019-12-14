Transcript for Democratic debate in jeopardy as qualifying candidates won’t cross picket line

We want to turn to politics and the 2020 race. The big question marks swirling around next week's democratic presidential debate. The labor dispute and possible picket line at the college hosting the showdown. Will the debate be cancelled? ABC's Rachel Scott with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, a threat to boycott, placing the next democratic debate in jeopardy. The seven candidates who have qualified vowing they won't cross a union picket line to get to the stage. I think it's a terrible look for the democratic party to have a debate and that runs afoul of union work rules. Reporter: The democratic party now scrambling to find a resolution before Thursday as a California labor union, unite here 11, plans to picket Loyola marymount university. And I don't believe we should cross the picket line. So I'm encouraging the DNC to try to work this out to find a new location or they're going to have to figure out what, how they resolve this. Reporter: That union, representing 150 cashiers, cooks and dishwashers in the middle of an ongoing labor dispute with sodexo, a company contracted to handle food services for the university, demanding better wages and health care benefits. The union sending this letter to the presidential candidates, outlining their plans. In a statement the DNC says, "While lmu is not a party to the negotiations, they are working with all stakeholders to find an acceptable resolution that meets their needs and is consistent with our values and will enable us to proceed as scheduled with next week's debate." I believe that they are probably trying to work with all the parties to resolve this. Because having these debates is critical for Americans to see the differences between candidates, and this is obviously going to be a critical election for America. All right, Rachel Scott joins us now live from Pittsburgh where several of the candidates were campaigning today. We're just a few days out from that next debate, will they find a solution before Thursday? Reporter: Tom, this is not the first hurdle for the DNC. Last month they had to move this same debate from UCLA over a different labor dispute. Tonight, both the party and candidates are optimistic that they can find a solution before Thursday. Tom. Rachel, thank you. And there's much more ahead

