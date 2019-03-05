Denver-bound flight returns to LA after crew reports fumes in cockpit

Aerial footage showed firefighters investigating the aircraft after it returned to the airport; one person was transported for medical attention.
0:10 | 05/03/19

Transcript for Denver-bound flight returns to LA after crew reports fumes in cockpit
To the index the mid air scare on a Spirit Airlines plane in Los Angeles the flight was bound for Denver returning to LA accepted the crew reported fumes in the cockpit and cabin. One person was transported for medical attention.

