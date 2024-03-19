Ex-deputies sentenced for torturing Black men

Former Mississippi sheriff's deputies Hunter Elward and Jeffrey Middleton were sentenced after they pleaded guilty to torturing Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins in 2023.

March 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live