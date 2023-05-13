DeSantis seeks support in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in Sioux Center and Cedar Rapids flanked by a number of high-profile Iowa Republicans, his latest move suggesting an imminent run for the presidency in 2024.

May 13, 2023

