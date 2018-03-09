Transcript for New details emerge about wife who poisoned her husband with eye drops

ight, details emerging in the case of a W charged with poisoning her hud withye drops. Acd of addingox amounts subset T his food WATE ABC's erielle reshef wit last. Reporter: Tonight, this murder mry deepening. A wifeccusedf poisoning her husbandr T counter eyeop their South Carolina mansion red crimescene. W don't have a clear-cut reasonmitted the crime that she did. Reporter: Prosecutors say lay that cyton admitted toling her sphen by spiking his war over threeys. She revealed T she used the LI, whichs known normally likeops, put it in his order: Authoriti ingr ie eye drops and nay sanra doctors say when swallowed in large doses, it can cause respiratory failure, seizus anev a coma. Thza rocking this quietneighborhood. Someb die ththat's crazy. Reporter: Stephen'samily saying Ty shocked and "All of our fly and knew how mh he loved his wife anw devoted he was tor." Rorter: She is now charged wimurder. She'sng would bond. Tom? A strange is right. All right, thank you.

