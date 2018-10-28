Transcript for Details about the Tree of Life synagogue shooter begin to emerge

It would appear this evening that the suspect was living right here, relatively unknown. Police say Robert bowers had no record and was not on their radar. But we discovered he did leave behind a trail of anger and of hate. Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as the FBI and police race to dissect the life of Robert bowers, a chilling portrait emerging. The introduction to his social media page signaling the hate to come -- "Jews are the children of Satan." Just before the assault, bowers posted this. "I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I'm going in." Bowers wrote these posts on the fringe social media site gab, which has become popular among white supremacists who believe mainstream sites like Facebook and Twitter censor their radical views. On gab, which has nearly 500,000 users, bowers reposted vile comments like this. "It's the filthy, evil Jews bringing the filthy, evil muslims into the country." About president trump, he wrote, "Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist. There is no make America great again as long as there is a blank infestation." Bowers using a racial slur for jewish. Tonight, law enforcement officials saying the 46-year-old was not on their radar. A neighbor describing bowers as reclusive. The most terrifying thing is just how Normal he seemed. And Pierre joins us live. We know the suspect is facing charges on 29 federal counts, 22 of them make him eligible for the death penalty? Reporter: That's right, Jeff sessions specifically mentioned the death penalty in his statement. It's extremely likely, if bowers is convicted, the death penalty will be pursued. Pierre, thank you.

