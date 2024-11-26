DHL cargo plane crash kills 1 in Lithuania, officials say

A DHL cargo plane crashed near the Lithuanian capital early Monday, killing one of the four people on board, local officials reported. NTSB investigators are headed to the scene.

November 26, 2024

