DOJ seeks breakup of Live Nation-Ticketmaster through major antitrust suit

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit seeking the breakup of Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of Ticketmaster, over its alleged unlawful dominance in the concert ticket sales industry.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live