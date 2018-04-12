Domestic dispute in parking lot triggers lockdown at Florida college

Aerial footage showed authorities with guns drawn and students being escorted from a building at Miami-Dade College.
0:19 | 12/04/18

Transcript for Domestic dispute in parking lot triggers lockdown at Florida college
Two B index of other news tonight in the campus security scare a Florida college of domestic dispute in a parking lot nearby triggering a lockdown. At Miami Dade college and homestead when the male suspect who was allegedly armed. To golf through campus aerial footage tonight show and authorities with weapons drawn and students being escorted from the building with their hands in the air no one was hurt.

