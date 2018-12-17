Transcript for Dow closes down 507 points at a loss of 2 percent

there. All right, te thank you. On Wall Street. Tonight, Dow pg late toy in these final daysore Christmas, when we usually see a of aost. Dow closing down today points, a loss of , and for E month now, down 7.5%. C's chief business esbecca Jarvis joins us live tonight. Anda, you T that number down more than 7%m the mth is the worst December numberthe marketin depression? Rorter: Yes, that's right, David. D S typically the time of year WHE walstreet is feeling jolly. People are outshopng, they're spending money, tcomy is img, but T rally that we traditionally set of year, David, it's just happening. Rebecca, you've been report,all alg that a lot of this certain over China and a pble recession brewing are driving the markets here. Reporter: Absolutely. You the concerns, the rtainty AUT trade and tariffs, interest rising and that r-word,ression, a yousay, David, economisooking at next year, anthatotential ahead is what's reallytling the mark right now, David. All T, Rebecca Jarvis, thank you. And nextere gh the violent incident a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.