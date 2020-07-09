Transcript for More than 2 dozen wildfires burning in California

day holiday. I'm Tom llamas, in for David tonight. And we begin with the state of emergency in California. More than two dozen wild fires burning, fueled by record-breaking heat and already taking a record toll. More than 2 million acres burned with the most dangerous part of the season still on the way. The creek fire racing through the hills near Fresno, forcing new evacuations tonight. Trapping came persons at a popular national forest over the weekend. Some driving through the flames to escape. Others surrounded, hugging the water for safety. National Guard helicopters, look at that, rescuing more than 200 people in a daring nighttime operation. While near San Bernardino, homeowners balled flames at the edge of their property. You can see it there. And near San Diego, the valley fire already destroying nearly a dozen homes and outer buildings. And tonight, floors winds are now fueling those flames. ABC's zohreen shah leads us off from the fire lines. Reporter: Tonight, new evacuations for residents near the creek fire, burning out of control in California's Sierra national forest. More than 900 firefighters battling rugged terrain, heavy fuel and high temperatures. This after daring nighttime rescues over the weekend. More than 200 people trapped by flames northeast of Fresno. We are completely trapped. There's fire on all sides, all around us. All the roads are burnt. Reporter: Jeremy Remington among those at the mammoth pool reservoir when the fire came out of nowhere. A bunch of us are stranded here and supposedly there's -- well, we have no cell, no phone reception. This is hell, if you don't know what else. Reporter: The meek family trying to escape in their vehicle. Forced to take shelter in the water as the flames moved closer. Your family's all jumping in the water to get away from the flames? Yeah. There was really no warning. The fire just moved so fast. So there was only so much we could do. Gets rescued right now. Reporter: The California National Guard using a blackhawk and chinook helicopter to transport everyone to safety. A middle of the night rescue operation in the heart of the fire zone. Some of them were in critical condition with burns or broken bones. To get aircraft to fly at night into mountains is -- is really something else. Reporter: The smokey haze from the fire even invading yosemite national park. Across California, more than two dozen major fires now scorching the state. In San Bernardino county, at the el Dorado fire, families using garden hoses to help firefighters battle the flames. Officials say this out of control fire was sparked by a pyrotechnic smoke device someone set off as part of a gender reveal photo op. All right, zohreen shah joins us live now, and I want to pick up where you just left off there. That family that did the gender reveal, they could face charges? Reporter: Tom, it is up to the D.A. Officials say the family involved is cooperating. Meanwhile, the hot and dry conditions out here condition. It is going to be another rough night for firefighters tonight and tomorrow. Tom? Zohreen shah, who has been following these fires all through the holiday weekend for us, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano. Rob, how long do we expect the extreme fire danger to go on? Reporter: Well, the heat we saw again today is going to be replaced by wind. Take a look at this map. This red flag warnings are now posted for 35 million Americans. Those excessive heat warnings, they should be dropped. Now we have high wind warnings across the northwest and winter storm warnings with the next batch of major cold that's going to come down. That's going to crank the winds tomorrow and jumping through Burbank and San Diego tomorrow night. Winds gusting over 60 miles an hour and dangerous levels of humidity. The cold air is going to drop Denver to 3 to 7 inches of snow tomorrow. The earlier snowfall they've seen in ten years. So much extreme weather out west. Rob, thank you.

