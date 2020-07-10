Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci says US could hit 400,000 COVID-19 deaths

Now to the coronavirus here in the U.S. And the dire new warning tonight, as we now head into fall and winder. Dr. Anthony Fauci warning the death toll could rise to 300,000, 400,000 Americans if we, quote, don't do what we need to do and do it now. ABC's Steve osunsami at the CDC tonight. Reporter: The nation's top infectious disease specialist, who's gotten it right most of the time so far, has a rough winter forecast tonight. We could have from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths. That would be just so tragic if that happens. Reporter: It's hard enough as it is on health care workers. A new report from Kaiser health says that more than 1,200 of them have died from covid-19 during this pandemic. And the racial disparities we see in the rest of America are here, too. 63% of health care workers who died are people of color. 27-year-old Ramon Valles is a respiratory therapist in Colorado, whose heart stopped beating after he got sick with covid-19. And had to be revived. I want people to be aware and don't think it's a joke. It's real. People are dying. Reporter: Hospitals across the country are still reporting shortages of protective gear. And the family of Dr. Adeline Fagan wants this shared. They buried the young Houston doctor and on Saturday and tell us she had to re. Wear the same protective mask over and over again. All hospitals are facing this problem and unfortunately, it is no different for the hospitals in Texas. Reporter: In Wisconsin, the governor is opening a field hospital at the grounds of the state fair, after a record number of covid hospitalizations. At the CDC, a letter from a former director to the current one is opening eyes wide. Dr. William foege, who worked under president Reagan, calls the government's response a "Slaughter," and says the current CDC director needs to expose the administrations mistakes even if it costs him his job. And I kept hoping that the task force would see what they're doing isn't working and would change. But this is going to go down as one of the worst responses to a pandemic. Reporter: Here at the CDC, the director has shared no public spots to that letter, but there is something new tonight from "The new England journal of medicine." The respected medical journal is out with an unusually harsh critique of the trump administration's response to the covid crisis, using worlds like reckless and dangerously incompetent. David? Steve osunsami, who has been at the CDC for us for months. Steve, thank you.

