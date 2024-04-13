Dramatic cable car rescue in Turkey

One person was killed and 10 were injured after the cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, Turkey's interior ministry said. Twenty-four cabins were stranded in the air on Friday evening.

April 13, 2024

