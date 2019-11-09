Driver arrested after terrifying close call during school bus dropoff

A kindergartener was nearly struck as she returned home from school in Houston; her mother posted the video to online and showed it to police.
0:19 | 09/11/19

Transcript for Driver arrested after terrifying close call during school bus dropoff
Frightening close call in Houston five year old Molina Kirk Taylor was nearly struck a car. And off the school bus this was for the first time ever on the bus. Her mother posting the images online showing them to police the driver is now charged with reckless driving. Houston officer citing more than a thousand drivers for school safety violations since just the start of the school year this year.

