Transcript for Driver involved in deadly Colorado highway crash to face vehicular homicide charges

Time now for indexing the new look inside that fiery crash in a Colorado highway. Firefighter sharing this videos they took on that inferno on I seventy. That's semi truck fully engulfed after crashing to other vehicles near Denver. Four people were killed at least six others were hurt to 23 year old truck driver from Texas making his first court appearance yesterday. He's facing vehicular homicide charges according to the arrest affidavit the driver saying his brakes failed all lanes of the highway reopened ahead of tomorrow morning's. Morning commute. And to the sprawling destruction overseas and Mozambique cyclone tenants drenching rains. What ya whole villages. Killing at least five people turning roads in the water falls at least 35000 homes destroyed. An estimated 24000. People speaking into shelters. That monster storm. With winds topping 130 miles per hour what of their strongest on record and the second devastating cyclone there. In less than two months back here at home and a massive demolition caught on camera take a look at this to concrete cooling towers in Massachusetts. Each 500 feet tall believed to be the tallest ever brought down. In a controlled implosion. At plant burning coal since 1963. Closed in 2017 the new owners of the property. Expected to turn decided to a facility that supports wind farms pose all towers long considered an eyesore by Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents. Many happy to see them go. And entire nation holding its breath of are very special delivery. The duke and duchess of Sussex expecting their first child any moment now we think. Prince Harry making a surprise appearance at the London marathon this morning given include the world to the world that they may still. Have to wait a little longer and world word tonight that Kerry and Megan may be bringing that new baby on a scheduled trip to Africa in the fall.

