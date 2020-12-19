Driver trapped in car buried in snow for 10 hours

Kevin Kresen, 58, said his car was buried in snow as a plow went by. He was stranded for more than 10 hours and was taken to the hospital to be treated for frostbite.
0:16 | 12/19/20

Transcript for Driver trapped in car buried in snow for 10 hours

