Drone video captures 2 sharks interacting near Chatham

More
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has reported 11 shark sightings off Cape Cod in 48 hours.
0:14 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone video captures 2 sharks interacting near Chatham

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has reported 11 shark sightings off Cape Cod in 48 hours. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64228994","title":"Drone video captures 2 sharks interacting near Chatham","url":"/WNT/video/drone-video-captures-sharks-interacting-chatham-64228994"}