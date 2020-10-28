Transcript for Early voting wave continues, 75 million have cast ballots

More than 75 million Americans have voted already. That's more than half of the entire vote four years ago. And tonight here, if you requested a mail-in ballot and haven't sent yours in, what authorities are now saying you should do and now to make sure your vote counts. Here's Marcus Moore tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the early voting tsunami continues, 75 million casting their ballots across the country. Texas leads the nation with more than 8 million already voting. That is 90% of the entire vote from 2016. Nice to meet you. Reporter: Democrat Beto O'rourke lost a narrow senate race in 2018, but saw a huge increase in turnout. He's now canvassing with covid restrictions to try and turn the blue. Texas could end this country's national nightmare on the night of November 3rd. Reporter: Biden trails by just four points in the polls. The Republican governor going door-to-door himself to hold off the challenge. I work in oil and gas, so what Biden and kamala Harris have said is very scary. Reporter: In the battleground state of Florida, nearly 7 million have voted, surpassing the early vote from four years ago by 300,000. Enthusiasm at a fever pitch. In Orlando, a woman showed up to vote just after going into labor, refusing to go to the hospital until she filled out a ballot. I was letting her know that November 3rd by 7:00 P.M., that she had to drop it off and she told me, no, no, no, I want to fill it out right now. Reporter: Republicans in the sunshine state making a surge. On Monday, they trailed Democrats in early voter turnout by more than 350,000. That is now down to less than 250,000 in just two days. Officials in a number of states bracing for an avalanche of mail-in ballots. Nearly 50 million sent in, but more than 40 million ballots not yet returned. Tonight, this warning -- It's now important to return your ballots in person. Don't rely on the mail. Regardless of what state you're in, get your ballots in by your state's deadline. Marcus Moore from Texas tonight. And Marcus, several states, as you report there, warning people who have those mail-in ballots and still haven't mailed them in, they might want to deliver in person now, even the U.S. Post office issuing guidance tonight? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, the post office says voters should allow at least a week before their state's deadline, and they also report that their on-time delivery is below the normal rate and it is also critical that peo with mail-in ballots remember they can go to their local drop-in location and deliver those ballots by hand in person to make sure their vote counts. Marcus Moore in Dallas Marcus, thank you. And on election night, ABC news will be on the air, live coverage with our powerhouse political team. Starts at 7:00 P.M. Eastern, Tuesday night, right after "World news tonight." Six days to go. The coronavirus front and

