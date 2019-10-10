Transcript for El Paso Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty to capital murder

Back here at home now, and a very difficult day for the people of El Paso. The alleged gunman, who drove more than 600 miles from outside Dallas to El Paso, he was in court for the first time. Seen on surveillance images at the entrance to that Walmart where 22 people were killed in August. ABC's Marcus Moore from Texas on what happened in that courtroom today. Reporter: The man accused of murdering 22 innocent people stoic while being led into a packed El Paso courtroom. Wearing a sportcoat and glasses, Patrick crusius said little as some of the families of his alleged victims watched. Do you wish to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty? Not guilty. Reporter: The Allen, Texas, native pleading not guilty to capital murder charges. Run! Go, go, go, come on! Reporter: In August, police say the 21-year-old drove 600 miles to El Paso, just minutes from the u.s./mexico border, armed with an assault-style weapon. Panicked shoppers diving under tables for cover. After surrendering, El Paso's police chief telling David that crusius was open about his intentions. Was it the makeup of this community? Was it your proximity to the border? I think both. I think both. What drove him? Was it hate? Apparently so. Reporter: Police say crusius told authorities he drove to this border town because he wanted to kill as many Mexicans as he could. The alleged gunman is expected become in court on November 7th. And David, some of the victims are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries. Marcus Moore tonight. Thank you, Marcus.

