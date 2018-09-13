Elizabeth Smart 'surprised and disappointed' on captor's release from prison

Smart says it is "incomprehensible" that a woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap her will be released from prison next week.
0:28 | 09/13/18

Elizabeth Smart is speaking out tonight she is Ingrid of one of her kidnappers will be released next week nearly six years earlier than expected. Authorities in Utah city miscalculated the time when he forsee served in federal custody Smart now urging them to reconsider this decision. I believe that she is a danger and a threat to any vulnerable person in our community which is why our community should be wary. Marci and her husband kidnaps part of 2002 holding her captive. For nine months.

