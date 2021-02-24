Engine failure leads to Federal Aviation Administration investigation

Boeing is calling for the grounding of all 128 of its 777 jets powered by a specific engine model one day after a United flight from Denver experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.
02/24/21

Engine failure leads to Federal Aviation Administration investigation

