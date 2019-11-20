2 Epstein jail guards arrested on federal charges

More
Prosecutors on Tuesday accused two guards accused of falsifying records.
1:59 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Epstein jail guards arrested on federal charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"Prosecutors on Tuesday accused two guards accused of falsifying records. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67146608","title":"2 Epstein jail guards arrested on federal charges","url":"/WNT/video/epstein-jail-guards-arrested-federal-charges-67146608"}