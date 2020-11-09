Transcript for New evidence shows young children can transmit COVID-19

In the meantime we turn to coronavirus in the U.S. And new evidence from the CDC and what it reveals about children in school and day care across the country. The virus has taken more than 192,000 American lives. And that new CDC report tonight just as schools re-open. The reality check hear this evening on just how effective any vaccine might be. What Dr. Anthony Fauci is now saying about a vaccine, and when this nation could truly get back to normal. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore tonight. Reporter: As schools and day cares reopen their doors, new evidence young children can transmit covid-19. A CDC study identifying 12 children thought to be infected at child care centers who went on to infect 12 others, including parents and siblings. Soon after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, was declared a pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci warning of the long road ahead. If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to covid, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021. Reporter: Dr. Fauci says it could take that long before the majority of the population can get protected by any new vaccine. I would accept a 70% to 75% effective vaccine, which means you still have to have a component of public health measures. Reporter: Dr. Joseph Varon has been working round the clock on the front lines at Houston methodist. He worries about covid mixing with flu season. My concern is that within the next few weeks we're going to have another wave, and unfortunately, that's going to be covid that's going to come in with a vengeance. Reporter: And with winter coming, the risk of indoor spread is greater. Cities like New York and Miami now moving towards indoor dining. If you go indoors in a restaurant, whatever capacity, 25%, 50% or what have you, indoors absolutely increases the risk. Reporter: As outbreaks pop up across college campuses, new research suggests young adults may be at greater risk for covid complications than previously thought. A study published in the journal of the American medical association found one of five sick enough to be hospitalized needed intensive care. One in ten needed a ventilator. Outside Dallas, 29 year old hockey coach Tyler Amburgey losing his life to covid. I just want him to be remembered more than just a person -- more than just a person who passed away from The same things we need to do to protect ourselves from covid-19, wearing a mask and social distancing, can also help protect us from the flu, another virus, along with the vaccine, of course. They're hoping for a silver lining, the masks will help protect against the flu. Also news coming in from Minneapolis at this hour.

