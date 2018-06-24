Transcript for Extreme heat, wind fueling wildfires across parts of the West

We begin wite extreme weather tonight. The wildfire emergency in the west in northern calirnia, the pawnee fire burning out of control. Forcing hundre from their homes. Damaging storms across the plains and southeast. This supercell tracking across parts of nebraska.and now, the severe storm the. With 14 million people in the storm zone. But the wildfires, with crews waging a battle. After one of thworst fire years onon record.will Carr starts us off nehe front line tonight. Reporter: Tonht, extreme heat and wind fueling wires across parts of the west. Flames flickerinrough smoky skies over northern California. Thpawnee fire doubling in si overnight, torching over 1,500 acres in 2urs and still growing. At least 12 structures have burned. Nearly00 more buildings and homes threatened. Hundreds of residents told to get out as themes close in on their homes. Chopper shots showing the sheer magnitude of this blaze. Crews racing to douse the flames cut fire lines. Firefighters have a challenge on their hands. But they're fightinthe fire aggressively on the ground and in the air. Reporter: Meanwhi, more fires raging across central Oregon. The boxcar fire setting these hilltops ablaze, scorching an area twice tize of Washington, D. Firefiters dousing hot spots from above, desperate to get the R hand. The inferno, one of three burning statewide. All fueled by hot, dry, gusting conditions. Will, quite the scene out there. We can see the flames in the distance behind you. Tell us about the conditions firefighters are battling T now. Eporter: Well, whit, you may be able to hr the winds picking up. Crews doing everything they can to jump on the flameon hillside behind me. And comes on the heels of year, when the state had the most destructive wildfires in history. You can hear the air drop going on bd me. We still have a long way to go in this fire season. Will, rht in the middle of it all.thanks so much. Next to the severe storm

