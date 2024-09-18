FAA investigates Delta Air Lines Boeing aircraft flight due to pressurization issues

The FAA is investigating a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City that had cabin pressure issues, causing some passengers to experience bleeding eardrums, headaches and bloody noses.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live