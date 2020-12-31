Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 30, 2020

Now Playing: Pandemic turns iconic Times Square ball drop into socially distanced event

Now Playing: Los Angeles health official: ‘What we do need is help’

Now Playing: Two officers involved in death of Breonna Taylor fired

Now Playing: Pop culture icon Dawn Wells dies at 82

Now Playing: NYPD investigates swarm of bicyclists in violent confrontation with motorist

Now Playing: COVID-19 pandemic’s mental health toll on young adults

Now Playing: Potentially missed warning signs in Nashville Christmas Day bombing

Now Playing: At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen

Now Playing: Officials acknowledge COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slower than expected

Now Playing: COVID-19 variant detected in California days after US emergence in Colorado

Now Playing: 5-year-old inspires his family to help donate hundreds of hot cocoa packets

Now Playing: Firefighters rescue 2 people from flood control channel

Now Playing: Crystle Stewart is ecstatic for her new role as National Director of Miss USA

Now Playing: Concerns about COVID-19 vaccine scams

Now Playing: COVID-19 ravages Navajo nation with death tolls rising to nearly 800

Now Playing: More contagious COVID-19 variant found in US

Now Playing: 'Suspicious' fire at Black church in Massachusetts under investigation