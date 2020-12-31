Famed New Jersey high school principal Joe Clark dies

Joe Clark was credited for turning around a Paterson, New Jersey, high school plagued by crime and drugs in the 1980s. His story inspired the movie “Lean on Me,” starring Morgan Freeman.
2:27 | 12/31/20

