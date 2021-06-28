Families of victims in Surfside building collapse hope for miracle

For the second day, buses took relatives of the missing to the site of the collapsed tower. One woman’s husband and two other relatives who were in the building at the time are still missing.
2:19 | 06/28/21

Families of victims in Surfside building collapse hope for miracle

{"duration":"2:19","description":"For the second day, buses took relatives of the missing to the site of the collapsed tower. One woman’s husband and two other relatives who were in the building at the time are still missing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78545539","title":"Families of victims in Surfside building collapse hope for miracle","url":"/WNT/video/families-victims-surfside-building-collapse-hope-miracle-78545539"}