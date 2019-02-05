Transcript for Family found dead in home, possibly due to high levels of carbon monoxide

We learned today of a grim discovery in Ohio. A family of four dead. Elevated or carbon monoxide found inside that home. And tonight, a renewed warning right here. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, tragedy in Ohio. A family of four found dead in a home. First responders finding elevated levels of carbon monoxide. Officials say a concerned relative called 911 for a well-being check this afternoon. By the time paramedics arrived, at the home just north of Columbus, it was too late. We're going to miss them. They're just wonderful neighbors. We just never had neighbors like that, at all. They're just wonderful kids, that's all I can say. Reporter: Every year, according to the CDC, more than 400 people are killed because of carbon monoxide poisoning. It's a colorless and odorless gas sometimes called the silent killer. Authorities tonight now investigating and looking for the possible source of what killed this family. And David, this is yet another reminder that you have to have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your house. If it says any other number other than zero, you have to get outside and call 911. David? Really important reminder. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.