Transcript for Family narrowly escape deadly wildfire in Montana

The dry conditions continuefuel deadly wildfires in several western St. In Montana, a father and son vacationing when fs moved in, and they made a desperate MPT to get out 'S Zachary kiesch. Dad, the car iseating up, it's going to explode. Reporter: Tonight, incrediblecell phone video as a father and soon vacation escape a relentless forest fire in montans glacier tional park. Justin bton and hi 70-yeaold father charl first saw th last Sunday while backcountry camping near lake. The duo checking in with park rangers at leasthree separate times. They say they warned about lightning ignitiires in the , but were told it wasn't expected to spread. We watched it a while longer and realized that it looked like fire had definitelown. D so I Saito my father, I think we need to get O of here. Do I go We're going to find out up here in a minute. Reportehat's when they jumpack in their car. The wind shd. The fire got real intense. And it gotut of control. Orter: Justin behind the wheel. His dad recording the niare. Oh, my god. Keep go go, go, go. Reportehe two racing to escape back to the Mai campsite, fire all around th. Easy. Easy. Can't se Reporter: You can the fear and indecision. Corneredthe blaze on a dead-end Rd. Oh, Jesus, god, help us Reporter: The two com across a burning tree, forcing them to thw the car in reve but what tdidn't realize at the time, that decision likely saving their lives. E can't get out! When I put the car in rever and look out the back window, I couldn't see anything. I didn't have the headlights anymore. And somehow I was able T on the road. Reporter:n that vid stops, they throw E car in reverse, aile and a half down the road, where they were rescued by some ers. And obviously lived to tell that incredle story. Zachary, thank you. Now to developments in the controversial I.C.E. Arrest.

