Family speaks out after man intentionally flies plane into home More Police said the pilot warned his biological children to leave the home before the crash; his wife and stepson remained inside. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Family speaks out after man intentionally flies plane into home This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Warning about baby food, potentially dangerous levels of metal

Now Playing: Nurse sues hospital, saying it obeyed patient who didn't want a black caregiver

Now Playing: 'Music is my thing': Aretha Franklin, in her own words

Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows storm clouds rolling across Oklahoma

Now Playing: Man accused in the deaths of missing pregnant wife, children

Now Playing: Before deliberations, jury in Manafort trial requests bigger room

Now Playing: 'The Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at the age of 76

Now Playing: Stunning new video shows Carr Fire in NoCal becoming a tornado

Now Playing: Family speaks out after man intentionally flies plane into home

Now Playing: Bodycam footage shows deputy saving suicidal man sitting on edge of highway overpass

Now Playing: Friends of man who allegedly killed family open up

Now Playing: New York University offers free tuition to all medical students

Now Playing: Teen who vanished 5 years ago reemerges, telling police she's safe, happy

Now Playing: Arizona dad allegedly kills man who tried to enter his daughter's bathroom stall

Now Playing: Questions arise as Trump pulls ex-CIA director's security clearance

Now Playing: Shark attack shuts down beach in Cape Cod

Now Playing: College-bound athlete shot dead days before planned departure to start freshman year

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Remembering Aretha Franklin

Now Playing: 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dead at 76

Now Playing: Body of pregnant mother recovered in Colorado: Investigators Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57231014,"title":"Family speaks out after man intentionally flies plane into home","duration":"0:20","description":"Police said the pilot warned his biological children to leave the home before the crash; his wife and stepson remained inside.","url":"/WNT/video/family-speaks-man-intentionally-flies-plane-home-57231014","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}