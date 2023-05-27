Family sues Walgreens after deadly store shootout

The family of Banko Brown filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against Walgreens, the guard who fatally shot Brown and the security firm for Walgreens.

May 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live