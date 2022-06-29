Father and son sentenced for violating Ahmaud Arbery's civil rights

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, who were convicted of federal hate crimes, received a second life sentence. Neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to 35 years.

