Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shot

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to “World News Tonight” about what a potential third vaccine shot could mean for Americans, including those who are considered immunocompromised.
5:11 | 08/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:11","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to “World News Tonight” about what a potential third vaccine shot could mean for Americans, including those who are considered immunocompromised.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79430142","title":"Fauci discusses need for vaccine booster shot","url":"/WNT/video/fauci-discusses-vaccine-booster-shot-79430142"}