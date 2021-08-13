-
Now Playing: Fauci: Only immune-compromised need a booster shot for now
-
Now Playing: Road rage suspect throws tool at vehicle
-
Now Playing: Arizona wash turns into rushing river after monsoon
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US evacuates most embassy staff as Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Which states have reimposed mask mandates
-
Now Playing: US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy
-
Now Playing: Florida now accounts for more COVID cases than 30 states combined
-
Now Playing: Looking back on deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville 4 years later
-
Now Playing: NBA legend Spencer Haywood works to bring vaccines to disadvantaged communities
-
Now Playing: Should you avoid travel to US cities with a COVID-19 surge even if you’re vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Yankees and White Sox headed to the ‘Field of Dreams’
-
Now Playing: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: FDA expected to authorize vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA expected to authorize vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA considering authorizing vaccine booster shots for some people
-
Now Playing: How these convicted inmates are helping to change lives through service dog training
-
Now Playing: Disney ‘Descendants’ stars Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson talk new film
-
Now Playing: Chef Bobby Flay brings Mediterranean cooking to Las Vegas strip