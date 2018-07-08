FBI agent shot in LA after gunfire erupts during arrest attempt

More
A suspect wanted in a slaying was killed by police officers in a motel parking lot, according to LAPD.
3:00 | 08/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI agent shot in LA after gunfire erupts during arrest attempt
To the index of other news the FBI agent shot and LA authorities say gunfire erupted as agents search for a murder suspect at a motel the suspect died at the scene. The agent shot forty say his condition is not life threatening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57095951,"title":"FBI agent shot in LA after gunfire erupts during arrest attempt ","duration":"3:00","description":"A suspect wanted in a slaying was killed by police officers in a motel parking lot, according to LAPD.","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-agent-shot-la-gunfire-erupts-arrest-attempt-57095951","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.