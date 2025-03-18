FBI, ATF investigate arson attacks targeting Teslas and Cybertrucks

Five Teslas were damaged in a targeted attack at a Las Vegas collision center, police said. A suspect was seen on surveillance video throwing Molotov cocktails and firing a gun at several vehicles.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live