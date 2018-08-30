Transcript for FBI probing possible civil rights violations in pair of violent arrests in Ariz.

The FBI investigating possible civil rights violations and a pair of violent arrest in Mesa, Arizona. One of those incidents you can see here involving 35 year old whopper Johnson may. Seen on surveillance for you in the stairwell surrounded by officers punched repeatedly. The charges against him were later dropped what a police review this week cleared all those officers the second arrests under investigation involves a fifteen year old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.