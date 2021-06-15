FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incident

More
Jamar Duncan, an inactive Delta flight attendant on leave, allegedly made terroristic threats and assaulted two on-duty flight attendants. Passengers and crew members stopped him.
1:38 | 06/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Jamar Duncan, an inactive Delta flight attendant on leave, allegedly made terroristic threats and assaulted two on-duty flight attendants. Passengers and crew members stopped him. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78275777","title":"FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incident","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-questions-suspect-latest-air-rage-incident-78275777"}