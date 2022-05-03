FDA permits marketing of diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease

The FDA permitted marketing for the first in vitro diagnostic test for early detection of symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease, which is aimed at eliminating the need for expensive PET scans.

