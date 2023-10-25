FDA looking into student’s death after drinking Panera’s ‘charged lemonade’

The family of the student alleged in a lawsuit against the company that she had a heart condition and was not aware the drink contained large amounts of caffeine.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live