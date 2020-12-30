-
Now Playing: Viral video shows white woman falsely accusing Black teen of stealing her phone
-
Now Playing: First known US case of new COVID-19 variant reported
-
Now Playing: As COVID-19 battered the US, some Americans became heroes
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlanta, authorities searching for suspect
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm turns deadly, moves east from California as another major storm brews
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max takes flight for first time in US after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Credit card information, writings offer new clues about Nashville bomber’s motive
-
Now Playing: Trump warns GOP after McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus payments
-
Now Playing: Biden criticizes Trump administration speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: Millions are bracing for a double weather whammy
-
Now Playing: Residents without heat after attack on gas lines
-
Now Playing: House passes bill to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 dollars
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Questions concerning COVID-19 vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Hazardous weather expected for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Green Beret suspect in bowling alley shooting remanded to jail
-
Now Playing: Teen and family speak out after woman falsely accused teen of phone theft
-
Now Playing: Officer fired in fatal shooting of Andre Hill
-
Now Playing: FBI searching for motive in downtown Nashville Christmas Day bombing