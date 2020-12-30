No federal charges for officers in Tamir Rice case

More
The Justice Department announced it would not charge the two Cleveland officers involved in the 2014 shooting of the 12-year-old boy, who became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter Movement.
0:29 | 12/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No federal charges for officers in Tamir Rice case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"The Justice Department announced it would not charge the two Cleveland officers involved in the 2014 shooting of the 12-year-old boy, who became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter Movement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74957138","title":"No federal charges for officers in Tamir Rice case ","url":"/WNT/video/federal-charges-officers-tamir-rice-case-74957138"}