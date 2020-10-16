Transcript for Federal health officials warn pregnant women about taking ibuprofen

To be index of other news tonight of the new warning for pregnant women about some common pain relievers the FDA now says a group of anti inflammatory drugs. With over the counter ingredients including Ibuprofen can cause rare kidney damage in the B. Officials say the new warning just not a plight of low dose aspirin of course the best advice comes from your own doctor.

