-
Now Playing: Federal judge orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump nearly $300K in legal fees
-
Now Playing: The Oval Office showdown between Trump and Schumer, Pelosi
-
Now Playing: President Trump, Democratic leaders clash over border security, spending bill
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone appears on Capitol Hill with Alex Jones
-
Now Playing: Trump says many are vying for his chief of staff job
-
Now Playing: President Trump spars with Schumer and Pelosi during tense meeting
-
Now Playing: President Trump meets with Pelosi, Schumer
-
Now Playing: Trump, Schumer, Pelosi publicly spar over border security
-
Now Playing: White House scrambles to find chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet Democrats to avoid shutdown
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump to meet with Schumer and Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Trump's search for a chief of staff intensifies
-
Now Playing: Trump: Stormy Daniels payments 'simple private transaction'
-
Now Playing: 'Green new deal' protests on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate office
-
Now Playing: Pelosi, Schumer expected to meet with Trump amid battle over border funding
-
Now Playing: Maria Butina, accused Russian agent, appears poised to plead guilty
-
Now Playing: Activists renew demand for 'Green New Deal'
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on his possible 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: Talks of impeachment rises among Democrats in wake of federal court filings