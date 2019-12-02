Transcript for Federal lawsuit accuses police officer of wrongful arrest, excessive force

Next tonight, to the growing outrage back here at home over a tasing incident in Glendale, Arizona. A passenger in a car is tased repeatedly after he says he does not have his I.D. As his wife and children begged police to stop. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, and we warn you, this is difficult. Reporter: The newly-released body cam video begins with a request. What's your name? Reporter: And it ends in a spasm of violence. Minutes earlier, Glendale Arizona police officers stop this car for a turn signal violation. Officer Matthew Schneider almost immediately putting hands on that passenger, Johnny Wheatcroft. Relax. I am, dude, stop. Reporter: Officers tasering him, struggling to cuff Wheatcroft, who is tangled in the seatbelt. It devolved. Wheatcroft's wife striking an officer. Their children watching and crying out. Daddy! Are you okay? Reporter: The July 2017 incident now coming to light in a federal lawsuit that claims wrongful arrest and excessive force, saying Wheatcroft was tased 11 times. Put your phones away so we can start. Reporter: Overnight, the department, which dropped the charges, refusing to answer questions on camera. An internal police department investigation found that the officer should be suspended for three days without pay. David? Matt, thank you. There's still much more

