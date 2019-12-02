Federal lawsuit accuses police officer of wrongful arrest, excessive force

More
A stun gun was used on Johnny Wheatcroft 11 times during a July 2017 traffic stop by the Glendale, Arizona, officer, according to the lawsuit.
1:27 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal lawsuit accuses police officer of wrongful arrest, excessive force
Next tonight, to the growing outrage back here at home over a tasing incident in Glendale, Arizona. A passenger in a car is tased repeatedly after he says he does not have his I.D. As his wife and children begged police to stop. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, and we warn you, this is difficult. Reporter: The newly-released body cam video begins with a request. What's your name? Reporter: And it ends in a spasm of violence. Minutes earlier, Glendale Arizona police officers stop this car for a turn signal violation. Officer Matthew Schneider almost immediately putting hands on that passenger, Johnny Wheatcroft. Relax. I am, dude, stop. Reporter: Officers tasering him, struggling to cuff Wheatcroft, who is tangled in the seatbelt. It devolved. Wheatcroft's wife striking an officer. Their children watching and crying out. Daddy! Are you okay? Reporter: The July 2017 incident now coming to light in a federal lawsuit that claims wrongful arrest and excessive force, saying Wheatcroft was tased 11 times. Put your phones away so we can start. Reporter: Overnight, the department, which dropped the charges, refusing to answer questions on camera. An internal police department investigation found that the officer should be suspended for three days without pay. David? Matt, thank you. There's still much more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61031475,"title":"Federal lawsuit accuses police officer of wrongful arrest, excessive force","duration":"1:27","description":"A stun gun was used on Johnny Wheatcroft 11 times during a July 2017 traffic stop by the Glendale, Arizona, officer, according to the lawsuit.","url":"/WNT/video/federal-lawsuit-accuses-police-officer-wrongful-arrest-excessive-61031475","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.