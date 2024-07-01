Federal officials investigating cause of fatal plane crash in upstate New York

A private plane crashed near the town of Masonville in the Catskill Mountains, resulting in the death of five members of the same family, including two children.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live