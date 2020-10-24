Final presidential debate shows starkly different views of COVID-19

Despite some states facing rising infections, President Donald Trump emphasized that the U.S. should remain open while Democratic nominee Joe Biden said the pandemic has been mishandled.
5:31 | 10/24/20

