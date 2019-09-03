Flight makes emergency landing at Newark International Airport

More
189 passengers evacuated a flight from Montreal headed for Fort Lauderdale after smoke was detected in the cargo hold; Newark International Airport was shut down for nearly an hour.
0:25 | 03/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight makes emergency landing at Newark International Airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61583024,"title":"Flight makes emergency landing at Newark International Airport","duration":"0:25","description":"189 passengers evacuated a flight from Montreal headed for Fort Lauderdale after smoke was detected in the cargo hold; Newark International Airport was shut down for nearly an hour.","url":"/WNT/video/flight-makes-emergency-landing-newark-international-airport-61583024","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.