Now Playing: Passengers sue Southwest over emergency landing

Now Playing: 'Miracle on the Hudson' passengers reflect on emergency landing

Now Playing: Tornadoes threaten the South

Now Playing: Deadly crash on an Oklahoma highway

Now Playing: Federal judge issues new order against Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy

Now Playing: A family complains about telemedicine call

Now Playing: Flight makes emergency landing at Newark International Airport

Now Playing: Major bus crash in Georgetown County, South Carolina

Now Playing: A Denver police officer under investigation after incident with arrested suspect

Now Playing: Arnold Schwarzenegger has 'a new hero' -- a bodybuilder with cerebral palsy

Now Playing: 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy saves life of suicidal girl in Texas using Snapchat

Now Playing: School resource officer sings 'Rainbow Connection' to student

Now Playing: Fire dancing in the snow

Now Playing: 5 dead as small plane plunges into Lake Okeechobee in Florida

Now Playing: More women are now bosses, doctors and politicians: Census

Now Playing: R. Kelly released from jail after arrest for outstanding child support payments

Now Playing: Meeting real-life Captain Marvel

Now Playing: 3 dead, including student, in Oklahoma school bus crash

Now Playing: Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure