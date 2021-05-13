Transcript for Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staff

Finally tonight here, one fire department, well, on fire. Tonight, the Orlando fire department is suddenly a lot more crowded. During this pandemic, the crews working extra hours, some even helping to administer vaccine. And they have their hands full with something else. Babies. 15 of them. The proud dads holding their newborns in front of one of their fire trucks. The Orlando fire department sharing these photos, writing we're happy to see moms, dads and babies are all doing well. Just a matter of time before these new recruits begin to gear up. And right here tonight -- Hi, David! All of those proud new dads and their babies. I'm Fred, this is my son Jeremiah. I'm Christian, this is my son jack. I'm Justin, and this is my daughter Brielle. These days tell us they're grateful. Big thank you to the community for supporting us. Wow. We didn't have much downtime. Many of us grew stronger bonds with our loved ones. We just want to share our excitement. Thank you, David. Thank you, David! Thank you. The 15 little gifts. What a father's day to come. I'm David Muir. I'll see you tomorrow night.

