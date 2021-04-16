Footage released of fatal Chicago police shooting of teen

More
Body camera footage was released Thursday that showed the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago on March 29. Police claim Toledo had a gun when confronted by officers.
2:58 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Footage released of fatal Chicago police shooting of teen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:58","description":"Body camera footage was released Thursday that showed the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago on March 29. Police claim Toledo had a gun when confronted by officers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77103632","title":"Footage released of fatal Chicago police shooting of teen","url":"/WNT/video/footage-released-fatal-chicago-police-shooting-teen-77103632"}