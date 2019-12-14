Ford recalls more than half-a-million pickup trucks

The recall involves certain 2017 to 2019 models of Ford super-duty, super-crew pickups with a seatbelt mechanism that could spark a fire during a crash.
Transcript for Ford recalls more than half-a-million pickup trucks

